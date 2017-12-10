Smith, Cowboys coast past Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Running back Rod Smith had an 81-yard touchdown reception and then followed that with a 15-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Cowboys manhandled the hapless New York Giants 30-10 on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Dak Prescott completed 20-of-30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns for the Cowboys (7-6).

Both teams exchanged field goals on their respective opening drives, with the Cowboys getting a 21-yarder from Dan Bailey and the Giants a 39-yarder from Aldrick Rosas.

The Cowboys had a chance to increase their lead, but Bailey’s 53-yard field-goal attempt in the second quarter hit the right upright. It was Bailey’s first missed attempt of the season and his first of two misses in this game.

The Giants (2-11), meanwhile, turned to their tight ends to help them break the 3-3 deadlock. Eli Manning, back under center after being benched last week for Geno Smith, connected with rookie Evan Engram for a 35-yard reception to the Cowboys’ 21-yard line.

Fellow tight end Rhett Ellison finished off the successful drive with a 1-yard reception from Manning.

The Cowboys quickly answered by scoring on a four-play, 75-yard drive, which was capped by Prescott’s 50-yard touchdown pass to Dez Bryant. The wideout was wide open after cornerback Brandon Dixon missed the tackle.

The Cowboys had another chance to break the tie and take the lead in the third quarter, but Bailey’s second missed field-goal attempt, this one from 50 yards, sailed wide right.

The Cowboys finally broke the tie in the fourth quarter when Prescott connected with tight end Jason Witten on a 20-yard touchdown reception. On their ensuing drive, Prescott found Smith on an 81-yard touchdown to pad the Cowboys lead to 23-10, with Bailey missing the extra-point attempt.

Smith, relieving starting running back Alfred Morris, recorded his 15-yard touchdown run to cap a three-play, 21-yard drive that took just 18 seconds.

The Cowboys will visit the Oakland Raiders on Sunday night, while the Giants will host the Philadelphia Eagles.

NOTES: With the win, Dallas has now swept the season series with the Giants for the 21st time (the most against any opponent) and for the first time since the 2014 season. The win also snaps a two-game losing streak in games played on the Giants’ home turf and improves the Cowboys’ overall record this season to 4-1 against NFC East opponents. ... Engram’s 35-yard reception extended his streak to eight games with at least one catch. ... Cowboys WR Cole Beasley’s 54-yard fourth-quarter reception is a career long. ... Giants S Landon Collins suffered a left ankle injury in the fourth quarter. ... The Cowboys have become the 12th NFL franchise to reach 500 wins in its history. The Cowboys reached that plateau in the second-fewest games played (879) behind only the Chicago Bears (863).