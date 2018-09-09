Jack's big play helps Jaguars fend off Giants

Myles Jack returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on for a 20-15 win over the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

T.J. Yeldon added a receiving touchdown out of the backfield for the Jaguars, who won despite the absence of starting running back Leonard Fournette for most of the game because of a hamstring injury. Fournette, who left in the second quarter, finished with nine carries for 41 yards and had three receptions for 14 yards.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley scored a 68-yard rushing touchdown in his NFL debut. The big play punctuated an otherwise quiet day for the No. 2 overall pick out of Penn State, who finished with 18 carries for 106 yards.

Eli Manning finished 23 of 37 for 224 yards and an interception. His top target was Odell Beckham Jr., who had 11 catches for 111 yards. Manning tried to engineer a go-ahead drive late in the fourth quarter, but the Giants turned the ball over on downs.

Blake Bortles was 18 of 33 for 176 yards for the Jaguars. He had one touchdown and one interception.

The Jaguars grabbed a 20-9 lead early in the fourth quarter when Jack grabbed a deflected pass and sprinted down the left sideline for his second career defensive touchdown. Jack’s mother, who was seated in the front row and wearing her son’s No. 44 jersey, raised her arms to celebrate.

Barkley pulled the Giants closer with his long touchdown run with 10:51 to play. New York opted to go for two, again handing the ball to Barkley in the backfield, but Jacksonville stuffed him to preserve a five-point edge.

The loss spoiled the debut of Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, former offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings.

The Giants trailed 13-6 at halftime but pulled within four points of the lead early in the third quarter. Aldrick Rosas made a 44-yard field goal, his third of the game, to set the stage for New York’s comeback attempt.

Yeldon replaced Fournette in the backfield and made an immediate impact. He hauled in a 1-yard touchdown pass from Bortles with 2:42 remaining in the first half to increase Jacksonville’s lead to 13-3.

