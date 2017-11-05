Preview: Rams at Giants

The Los Angeles Rams aim to at least maintain a share of first place in the NFC West when they visit the downtrodden New York Giants on Sunday. Los Angeles has won four of its last five games, with the lone setback in that span coming against Seattle - the team with which it is tied for the division lead.

The Rams, who are 3-0 on the road this season, are coming off a bye week that was preceded by a thorough 33-0 thrashing of Arizona in which Jared Goff threw for a touchdown and ran for another. New York also is returning from its bye after dropping a 24-7 decision to the Seahawks in Week 7. The defeat was the third in as many home games this season for the Giants, who have allowed at least 24 points in each of their last five losses. New York has dominated the all-time series of late, winning seven straight meetings since being edged by the Rams 15-14 in 2001.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Rams -3.5. O/U: 42

ABOUT THE RAMS (5-2): Todd Gurley, who ranks fifth in the league with 627 rushing yards, is seeking his fourth straight 100-yard performance on the road. The 23-year-old enters the contest third in the NFL with 920 yards from scrimmage and shares the league lead with eight overall touchdowns, including three as a receiver. Goff also has been a beast away from home, throwing for 671 yards and six TDs without an interception.

ABOUT THE GIANTS (1-6): New York will be without cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who was suspended indefinitely for violation of team rules. Jenkins has recorded 24 tackles this season while returning his lone interception for a touchdown. Eli Manning needs to throw for 186 yards to become the seventh quarterback in NFL history with 50,000 career passing yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Rams DT Aaron Donald has recorded 31 sacks since 2014, which is the most in the league at his position.

2. New York has allowed only two 100-yard rushers this season but has held just one team as a whole (Denver) under 100 yards on the ground.

3. Los Angeles K Greg Zuerlein was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October after recording 51 points on 14 field goals and nine extra points.

PREDICTION: Rams 27, Giants 14