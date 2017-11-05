Rams steamroll Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Jared Goff threw four touchdown passes, including three in the first half, as the Los Angeles Rams steamrolled the New York Giants 51-17 on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The 51 points allowed by the Giants represented the most they have given up in a home game since Sept. 19, 1999, when Washington scored 50.

The Rams (6-2) scored on five of their first six possessions in the first half, with two of their scoring drives set up by turnovers. The first came when Giants quarterback Eli Manning was sacked on third-and-9 by defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who forced the ball out and to teammate Connor Barwin.

Four plays later, Goff connected with tight end Tyler Higbee for an 8-yard touchdown. Higbee became the ninth opposing tight end to catch a touchdown pass against the Giants this season.

The Giants (1-7) managed to even the score on what was their best possession of the first half, a 14-play drive that split rushing and passing attempts evenly. Manning found receiver Tavarres King for the 5-yard score.

The Giants got a 50-yard field goal from Aldrick Rosas, who later missed a 45-yard attempt just before the half, but otherwise it was all Rams in the second quarter.

The Rams took the lead for good with 14:55 left in the second quarter on Greg Zuerlein’s 27-yard field goal, the first of his three in the game.

Goff then provided some spark with two consecutive deep touchdown passes. The first, set up by Giants running back Wayne Gallman’s fumble, was a 52-yarder to receiver Robert Woods that came on third-and-33. The second was a 67-yard strike to receiver Sammy Watkins.

“That was a nice one,” Goff said of the pass completion that came on third-and-33 to Woods, who scored his first touchdowns as a member of the Rams.

“When you get the ball in our receivers’ hands, I mean anything can happen, but we were really trying to get into field-goal range. I threw to him and I thought we might have a chance. Sure enough, he hit it like he did and we got the touchdown.”

Woods said, “It was a good first one. We were trying to score -- the penalties backed us up. It was third-and-forever, pretty much, and we were trying to move the ball and get closer and get into field-goal range, possibly pick up the first down and the floodgates opened. We had a big block and I followed him inside and just ran.”

Goff was equally impressed with Watkins’ reception.

“He ran a great route, kind of a double move route at the top -- try to move off the safety,” Goff said. “When I threw it, I thought it might be too much, but I saw him tracking it and then catch he made.”

The two deep touchdowns were part of five big pass plays against a Giants secondary that was missing cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who was suspended by head coach Ben McAdoo earlier in the week, and Donte Deayon, who was inactive because of an ankle injury.

Goff said the Giants’ personnel didn’t really matter in the end as far as the Rams’ game plan.

“Obviously, we knew they didn’t have Janoris Jenkins out there, but I don’t think that changed much of our thought process,” Goff said.

The Rams, who finished the game having scored on nine of their 12 possessions, kept piling it on, starting with their opening drive of the second half with a 1-yard touchdown run by Todd Gurley to make it 34-10.

On their next possession, Goff connected with a wide-open Woods for his second touchdown of the game, a 4-yarder over the middle.

Cory Littleton then blocked a Brad Wing punt deep in Giants territory to set the Rams up on the Giants’ 18-yard line.

Three plays later, Gurley ran 4 yards for a touchdown, his second score of the third quarter, before Rams head coach Sean McVay pulled Goff (14 of 22 for 311 yards and four touchdowns, 146.8 rating) in favor of backup Sean Mannion.

The Giants managed a fourth-quarter touchdown on a 10-yard pass from Manning to tight end Evan Engram to make it 48-17.

That touchdown was Manning’s last pass in the game. McAdoo turned to backup Geno Smith, the only one of his two other quarterbacks who was active for the game, to close out the game.

With each mounting loss for the Giants, the calls for change grow louder as do the concerns about McAdoo potentially losing the locker room.

As expected, McAdoo defiantly disagreed that the team quit.

“No. The team didn’t quit today,” he said. “They were playing hard.”

Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie said, “I don’t think guys laid down. It just went bad. It was like quicksand. You go out there, you keep trying to fight, but you keep sinking.”

With eight games remaining, McAdoo said there’s not much choice but to keep fighting.

“That’s what I ask of the players,” he said. “That’s what I ask of the coaches and that’s what I‘m going to do myself.”

NOTES: Giants QB Eli Manning became the seventh player in NFL history to pass for 50,000 yards, joining Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Tom Brady, Dan Marino, John Elway and Drew Brees. ... Giants LB Keenan Robinson suffered a quad injury in the first quarter and did not return. ...The Rams surpassed 30 points for the fifth time this season. They scored 30 or more points just five times from 2014 to 2016. ... The last time the Giants allowed 40 or more points in a game was in a 52-49 loss at New Orleans on Nov. 1, 2015.