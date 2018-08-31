Etling shows off speed as Pats down Giants

New England Patriots seventh-round quarterback Danny Etling showed off his speed during Thursday’s preseason finale, leading the visitors past the New York Giants 17-12 at MetLife Stadium.

Etling, third on the Patriots’ QB depth chart behind Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer, broke free for an 86-yard touchdown run down the sideline with 3:58 remaining in the fourth quarter. Overall, he rushed seven times for 113 yards.

Etling, who played the entire game, struggled through the air, however, completing 18 of 32 passes for 157 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Fellow rookie J.C. Jackson had two interceptions on defense for New England.

Giants quarterbacks Kyle Lauletta and Alex Tanney each threw a touchdown pass, including Tanney leading a 75-yard drive to the end zone with 48 seconds remaining in the game.

—Field Level Media