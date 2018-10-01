Kamara scores 3 TDs as Saints beat Giants

Running back Alvin Kamara had touchdown runs of 49, 9 and 4 yards and Wil Lutz kicked four first-half field goals to lift the New Orleans Saints to a 33-18 victory over the New York Giants Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The victory gave the Saints (3-1) their third consecutive victory and moved them into first place in the NFC South. The Giants fell to 1-3.

Kamara’s 49-yard score with 2:06 left iced the game, capping a six-play, 97-yard drive after the Giants had closed within 26-18 with 3:44 left. Kamara finished with 134 yards on 19 carries and had another 47 yards on five catches.

After coming up without a touchdown on four red-zone trips in the first half, the Saints finally broke through with Kamara’s 9-yard touchdown run on a read-option handoff from wildcat quarterback Taysom Hill, putting New Orleans up 19-7 early in the third quarter.

The Giants cut the deficit to 19-10 on a 33-yard field goal by Aldrick Rosas, but Kamara’s 4-yard dive with 6:47 left gave the Saints 26-10 lead.

New York’s Saquon Barkley leaped for a 1-yard touchdown with 3:44 left and the Giants converted a two-point play on Eli Manning’s pass to Sterling Shepard, making it 26-18.

When Ted Ginn muffed the ensuing kickoff, the Saints started at their own 3. But Brees connected with tight end Josh Hill for 21 yards on first down to get the Saints out of the hole. Giants cornerback Donte Deayon then gave the Saints a first down with a pass interference call. Kamara provided the dagger with his 49-yard run off right end.

The Saints had four red zone opportunities in the first half, but tight coverage by the Giants’ secondary forced the high-octane New Orleans offense to settle for four Wil Lutz field goals of 42, 34, 37 and 26 yards, giving the Saints a 12-7 lead.

Brees normally is extremely efficient in scoring position, but on the four drives inside the Giants’ 20-yard line, he was 2-of-8 for minus-3 yards, along with an 8-yard sack. Hill also had one red zone throw, but Kamara dropped an 11-yard pass that should have been an easy touchdown.

The Giants took an early 7-0 lead, capping off a 75-yard, 10-play drive on their first possession with Manning’s 3-yard pass to receiver Shepard at the right pylon.

—Field Level Media