Wentz, Eagles cruise past Barkley, Giants

Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes, including two to Alshon Jeffery, and the Philadelphia Eagles outclassed the New York Giants 34-13 on Thursday night in East Rutherford, N.J.

Wentz completed 26 of 36 passes for 278 yards, going 13 of 14 for 168 yards and two scores on third down as the Eagles (3-3) converted 9 of 16 chances. Jeffery finished with eight grabs for 74 yards in his third game since offseason shoulder surgery.

The Giants (1-5) trailed 24-6 at halftime and never came closer. They managed little besides big plays from Saquon Barkley, who racked up 229 total yards (130 rushing) and a score on 22 touches (13 rushes).

Eli Manning finished 24 of 43 for 281 yards and an interception. The Giants went 4 of 14 on third down, including 0 of 8 in the first half. Odell Beckham Jr. caught six of 10 targets for 44 yards.

Philadelphia forged a 14-3 edge before the end of the first quarter thanks to great field position. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill intercepted Manning on the second play from scrimmage, returning it 24 yards to the Giants 16. Three plays later, Wentz escaped the pocket and found Jeffery for 13 yards and a 7-0 lead.

A 23-yard punt return by DeAndre Carter set up the Eagles’ second touchdown, a 1-yard plunge by Corey Clement to cap a six-play, 44-yard drive.

Barkley’s 46-yard run and 55-yard, tackle-breaking catch-and-run set up two short Aldrick Rosas field goals. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Barkley had 149 yards on 13 touches at the break.

Wentz made it 21-6 by hitting Zach Ertz for a 10-yard touchdown 4:22 before halftime, one play after finding Nelson Agholor for 58 yards on third-and-3.

Jake Elliott tacked on a 33-yard field goal to give Philadelphia a season-high 24 points at half. Wentz had 175 yards by halftime, including 90 on two completions to Agholor.

Jeffery made it 31-6 with 8:42 left in the third on a 1-yard quick screen.

Barkley broke a 50-yard TD run less than three minutes later.

Elliott hit a 30-yarder early in the fourth for the final margin.

Eagles left tackle Jason Peters (biceps) and cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) left early and did not return.

—Field Level Media