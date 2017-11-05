FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 5, 2017 / 9:54 PM / in an hour

New York Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The New York Giants promoted CB Tim Scott from the practice squad Saturday after the team placed center Weston Richburg on injured reserve with a concussion, ending his season. Scott was signed by the Giants on Aug. 24 and played in two preseason games. He was waived on Sept. 1 before being signed to the practice squad. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Scott has not played in an NFL regular-season game.

The New York Giants placed C Weston Richburg on injured reserve Saturday with a concussion, ending his season. The 26-year-old fourth-year player was replaced on the active roster by cornerback Tim Scott, who was promoted from the practice squad. Richburg has not played since suffering a concussion in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 1. On Friday, Richburg was declared out for Sunday’s home game at MetLife Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams.

