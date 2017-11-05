New York Giants - PlayerWatch

The New York Giants promoted CB Tim Scott from the practice squad Saturday after the team placed center Weston Richburg on injured reserve with a concussion, ending his season. Scott was signed by the Giants on Aug. 24 and played in two preseason games. He was waived on Sept. 1 before being signed to the practice squad. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Scott has not played in an NFL regular-season game.

