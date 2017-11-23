FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Giants - PlayerWatch
#US NFL
November 24, 2017

New York Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DT Damon Harrison (ankle/elbow) is listed as questionable for Thursday. Harrison initially was on the injury report with an ankle injury, so his elbow ailment is something new.

WR Sterling Shepard (illness) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game.

LB Calvin Munson (quad) is doubtful for Thursday’s game against Washington. Munson has been unable to practice this week after aggravating a quad injury he had earlier in the year.

LS Zak DeOssie (trapezoid) was added to the injury report as questionable.

LB Jonathan Casillas (neck) was added back to the injury report.

LB Kelvin Sheppard (groin) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game. He would have been limited had there been a regular practice. Shepard is expected to be in the lineup Thursday night.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
