New York Giants - PlayerWatch
#US NFL
December 10, 2017 / 9:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

New York Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Geno Smith Jr., father of New York Giants quarterback Geno Smith, said he received a death threat last week before his son started in place of a benched Eli Manning. Smith Jr. told NJ Advance Media that he received the call a little more than an hour after it was announced that his son would replace Manning for last Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders. “I was just at work,” Smith Jr. told NJ.com on Friday. “I answered, and he was like, ‘Geno?’ So I just listened, and he was like, ‘Is this Geno?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He was like, ‘Your son better not start or we’re going to kill you.’ I kind of just laughed and then he hung up.” Smith started last Sunday’s 24-17 road loss to the Raiders.

