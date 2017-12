QB Eli Manning, who appeared in his 215th game for the Giants -- one shy of tying Michael Strahan for the most in franchise history -- completed 27 of 45 passes for 263 yards. Sunday marked the third time in the past five games that Manning has played in which he was held without a touchdown pass. “Hey, we didn’t score any points so I didn’t play well enough,” Manning said. “We didn’t convert on third downs, we didn’t score, so obviously I didn’t play well enough.”

S Landon Collins left Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals with a forearm injury and did not return.The third-year pro from Alabama entered Sunday’s game as the Giants’ leading tackler with 98 total tackles. Collins missed most of last week’s practice schedule with an ankle injury.

TE Evan Engram left Sunday’s game with a rib injury in the first quarter.

E Jason Pierre-Paul played with a familiar club on his right hand, the result, he said, of fracturing a finger last weekend. He had one sack on Sunday.