Preview: Seahawks at Giants

The Seattle Seahawks are rested and coming off a bye as they prepare to travel across the country to face the New York Giants on Sunday. The Seahawks appear to be breaking out of their early-season slumber, winning their last two games and posting their first road victory by shutting down the Los Angeles Rams prior to last week’s bye.

The Seahawks are not overlooking the one-win Giants, perhaps because in two of their victories, the offense has been limited to one touchdown - including the 16-10 win at the Rams. ”They’re 1-5, but the reality is, all their games have been super close and against tough teams and against some really good players, too,“ Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson told reporters. ”They just came off a big win, so we know they’ll be ready.” The Giants broke into the win column last week with a stunning 20-3 victory at Denver, prevailing despite losing their top two wide receivers earlier that week. “Even my friends had no belief that we would get this done,” admitted New York rookie tight end Evan Engram, who had a touchdown reception in the victory.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Seahawks -5.5. O/U: 40

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (3-2): Seattle’s only offensive eruption came in a 46-18 win over Indianapolis in Week 4 - a game that was tied late in the third quarter - so a no-huddle offense could be on display Sunday. “For us, I think up-tempo is really good because ... it puts pressure on the defense,” Wilson, who has eight touchdown passes against three interceptions, told reporters. “We have always done it well since 2012, we have been really good at that, I think.” The ground game has struggled since rookie Chris Carson broke a bone in his lower leg, but tight end Jimmy Graham continues to take on a bigger role with 17 receptions over the last three games. Defensive end Michael Bennett (four sacks) is dealing with a plantar fascia injury but said he plans on playing Sunday.

ABOUT THE GIANTS (1-5): After losing standout Odell Beckham Jr. and fellow starting wideout Brandon Marshall in the wake of a Week 5 defeat, New York was forced to stick with its beleaguered ground game out of necessity in Denver. Orleans Darkwa did the heavy lifting with 121 yards on 17 carries while rookie Wayne Gallman is taking on an increased role with 31 carries in his last three games. Engram was the top target of Eli Manning with five catches and a season-high 82 yards for a passing game that could get back wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who missed last week’s contest due to an ankle injury but practiced on a limited basis Wednesday. Jason Pierre-Paul sparked New York’s best defensive effort of the season with three sacks last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Manning needs 320 yards to become the seventh QB in league history to reach 50,000 for his career.

2. Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin has made 14 catches for 207 yards and two TDs in his last two games versus the Giants.

3. Seattle has won three straight against New York, including its last two visits to MetLife Stadium.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 23, Giants 13