Henry dominates as Titans shut out Giants

Derrick Henry followed up a record-setting performance Sunday afternoon by gaining 170 yards and scoring on a pair of short touchdown runs, as the Tennessee Titans recorded a 17-0 victory over the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J., eliminating New York from postseason contention.

A week after setting a franchise record with 238 yards in a Thursday night game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Henry recorded his second 100-yard game of the season and fourth of his career as the Titans emphasized the run while playing through a driving rainstorm.

Henry scored on a fourth-and-goal with 2:43 left in the first quarter, and then scored again with 2:20 remaining in the third. Henry’s 11th rushing touchdown of the season occurred shortly after the Titans forced a turnover.

On third-and-10 with 5:16 remaining in the third, Eli Manning was strip-sacked by Kamalei Correa, and Jurrell Casey recovered it to give Tennessee the ball at the Giants’ 14.

Henry’s second-most productive day of his three-year career helped the Titans (8-6) win their third straight game. Tennessee entered the game as one of four 7-6 teams vying for the sixth seed along with Baltimore, Miami and Indianapolis. Baltimore and Indianapolis also won, while Miami lost.

Henry set a career high with 33 carries and has 408 yards in his last two games. He also became the sixth player in franchise history to total at least 10 rushing touchdowns in a season.

Marcus Mariota spent most of the game handing it off the Henry, finishing 12-of-20 passing for 88 yards.

Ryan Succop added a 22-yard field goal with 5:06 remaining in the game after missing a 48-yard field-goal attempt in the opening quarter.

The Titans maintained a one-sided advantage in possession, holding the ball for 35:21. They converted 14 of 22 first downs on the ground, went 5 for 14 on third downs and posted their first shutout since Dec. 25, 2000, against Dallas.

Manning finished 21-of-44 passing for 229 yards and an interception. Rookie Saquon Barkley was held to 31 yards on 14 carries and recorded his second-lowest rushing total of the year after four consecutive 100-yard games.

The Giants (5-9) had won four of their last five games but could never develop a consistent rhythm while playing without Odell Beckham Jr., who missed his second straight game with a quadriceps injury. New York was shut out at home for the first time since Dec. 15, 2013, against Seattle.

