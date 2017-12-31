Early surge fuels Giants past Redskins in finale

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.-- The New York Giants scored two touchdowns in just over two minutes as they topped the Washington Redskins 18-10 in the regular-season finale Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants’ first score came when running back Orleans Darkwa scampered 75 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the opening drive. However, the ensuing point-after attempt by Aldrick Rosas was blocked.

The Giants then got an interception by linebacker Kelvin Sheppard, who picked off Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins’ pass intended for receiver Josh Doctson. Sheppard returned the interception 12 yards to give the Giants the ball on the Washington 19-yard line.

Two plays later, Eli Manning connected with receiver Hunter Sharp for a 16-yard touchdown reception to make it 12-0 after the two-point conversion fell short. Manning was making his 216th appearance, which ties Hall-of-Fame defensive end Michael Strahan’s franchise record for the most games played in a Giants uniform,

Washington finally got on the board thanks to a turnover by linebacker Preston Smith, who picked off Manning’s screen pass intended for running back Wayne Gallman. Two plays later, Cousins ran into the end zone on a 12-yard naked bootleg to trim the Giants’ lead to 12-7.

The Giants and the Redskins exchanged first-half field goals, a 23-yarder by Rosas with 4:49 left in the first quarter, and a 49-yarder by Washington’s Dustin Hopkins with four seconds left in the half, which cut New York’s lead to 15-10.

Hopkins missed a 47-yard field-goal attempt in the third quarter while Rosas hit a 29-yarder at the start of the fourth quarter to extend the Giants lead to 18-10.

The Giants (3-13) finish with a 1-5 mark against the NFC East and have locked up the No. 2 overall pick in the draft thanks to the Indianapolis Colts’ 22-13 win over the Houston Texans.

Washington (7-9) fell to 1-5 against the NFC East.

NOTES: The Giants have won the last three games against Washington in games played in December and have split the season series with their NFC East foes in each of the last three seasons. ... Giants starting LG John Jerry was ruled out of the game with a concussion in the first quarter. He was replaced by John Greco. Also, reserve DT Jay Bromley left the game with an ankle injury and did not return. ... Washington RB Samaje Perine suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter and did not return. Also, Redskins LT Ty Nsekhe did not return after suffering a knee injury in the first half.