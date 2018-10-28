Peterson powers Redskins past slumping Giants

EditorsNote: Makes a few stat corrections, corrects wording in Manning stat line

Adrian Peterson scored his first receiving touchdown since 2013, added a late 64-yard TD run and the Washington Redskins sacked Eli Manning seven times in a 20-13 road win against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Peterson recorded his sixth career touchdown reception late in the first quarter with a 7-yard catch on second-and-goal. It was Peterson’s first TD catch since Week 1 in 2013 with Minnesota.

Peterson rushed for 149 yards on 26 carries as Washington (5-2) won its third straight game since a blowout loss to New Orleans on Monday Night Football.

The defense did the rest with a barrage of pressure against Manning and his shaky offensive line. It was the first time Washington recorded seven or more sacks against the Giants since it became an official stat in 1984, and its third time overall against New York.

Manning has been sacked 31 times, matching his total from last season and eight shy of his career high set in 2013. It was the fourth time in his career Manning was sacked at least seven times.

Matt Ioannidis recorded 2 1/2 sacks and Ryan Kerrigan tallied 1 1/2, while Jonathan Allen, Da’Ron Payne and Josh Harvey-Clemons recorded a sack apiece.

Alex Smith completed 20 of 32 passes for 178 yards, while Dustin Hopkins contributed a pair of second-half field goals.

Manning finished 30-of-47 passing for 316 yards as the Giants (1-7) lost their fifth straight. Odell Beckham Jr. had eight catches for 136 yards but rookie running back Saquon Barkley was held to 38 yards on 13 carries.

Aldrick Rosas kicked two field goals for the Giants, who converted just 2 of 14 third downs and committed 11 penalties for 102 yards.

Washington struck first with 2:53 left in the opening quarter on Peterson’s TD catch.

Rosas made it 7-3 by booting a 37-yard field goal with 1:16 left before halftime.

Hopkins extended Washington’s lead to 13-3 with two field goals, a 53-yarder that caromed off the upright in the third quarter and a 39-yarder with 9:53 left in the fourth.

The Giants stalled in the red zone and settled for a 21-yard field goal by Rosas with 4:08 remaining.

Three plays later, Peterson raced 64 yards down the right side of the field and easily scored to seal Washington’s second win in its last 12 visits to New York.

Evan Engram scored on a 2-yard TD catch with 17 seconds left, but New York’s onside kick was recovered by Washington.

—Field Level Media