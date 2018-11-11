Barkley, Bills stifle Jets, 41-10

Matt Barkley threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for Buffalo, LeSean McCoy ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns, and the Bills snapped a four-game losing streak with a 41-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Making his first start since the 2016 season less than two weeks after signing with the Bills (3-7), Barkley completed 15 of 25 passes and did not turn the ball over while leading Buffalo’s league-worst offense to season highs in points and yards (451).

Barkley was the Bills’ fourth starting quarterback this season. Rookie Josh Allen missed his fourth straight game with a strained elbow but is expected to return following the coming bye week. Derek Anderson has missed two games with a concussion, and opening-game starter Nathan Peterman was benched for a third time this season following a turnover-filled performance.

The Jets (3-7) were without rookie starting quarterback Sam Darnold, who has a foot injury, in their fourth straight loss. Josh McCown, New York’s starter for most of last season, was 17-of-34 passing for 135 yards and two interceptions in his first action of the season.

McCoy exceeded his season high with 95 yards in the first half. He scored on a 28-yard run on Buffalo’s opening drive and had a 23-yard gain later to set up his 1-yard score in the second quarter.

Barkley also threw a touchdown pass to tackle eligible Dion Dawkins, and tight end Jason Croom recovered a Zay Jones fumble in the end zone as Buffalo built a 31-0 before halftime. The four first half touchdowns were more than the Bills had scored in their previous six games.

Jones caught eight passes for 93 yards and caught an 8-yard touchdown from Barkley in the third quarter. Ruben Foster, an undrafted rookie called up from the practice squad on Saturday, had 105 yards on three receptions, including one on a fake punt pass from tight end Logan Thomas.

The Bills had 313 yards at halftime, more than they totaled in eight of the first nine games this season and their most in a first half since 2000.

Stephen Hauschka made field goals from 31 and 54 yards, improving to 15 of 15 on the season.

Matt Milano and Micah Hyde had interceptions for the Bills. Milano left the game in the fourth quarter and has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol. Rookie linebacker Tremaine Edmunds returned for Buffalo after missing one game with a concussion.

Isaiah Crowell rushed for a 5-yard touchdown in the third quarter for the Jets and Jason Myers made a 55-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

