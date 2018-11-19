Injured Jets QB Darnold misses Monday practice

Nov 11, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) watches during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Sam Darnold did not participate Monday when the New York Jets returned to practice following their bye week.

The rookie injured his right foot during the Jets’ Nov. 4 loss against the Miami Dolphins and did not play in the Nov. 11 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He was replaced in the lineup by 39-year-old Josh McCown.

Darnold is reportedly no longer wearing a protective boot, but his status for this Sunday’s home game against the New England Patriots is uncertain.

Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has a 3-6 record in nine starts. He has completed 55.0 percent of his passes for 1,934 yards with 11 touchdowns and a league-high 14 interceptions.