Crowell, Jets steamroll Broncos, 34-16

Isaiah Crowell scored on a 77-yard touchdown run and finished with a team-record 219 rushing yards Sunday afternoon for the New York Jets, who rode a spate of big plays to a 34-16 win over the visiting Denver Broncos

The Jets (2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak while handing the Broncos (2-3) their third straight loss.

The Jets scored fewer than 17 points in each of their losses and appeared headed for another sputtering effort when they entered the second quarter down 7-0. But Crowell’s touchdown run — which was 1 yard shy of the franchise record, set by Bruce Harper on Oct. 23, 1983 — jump-started a 21-point quarter for New York, which took control when rookie quarterback Sam Darnold and third-year wide receiver Robby Anderson hooked up for touchdowns of 76 yards and 35 yards.

The Jets scored two offensive touchdowns of more than 75 yards for the second time in franchise history and the first time since Sept. 24, 1972, when Joe Namath tossed 79- and 80-yard touchdown passes to Rich Castor.

Darnold added a third touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, when he connected with Terrelle Pryor on a 20-yard score. The touchdown was set up by back-to-back runs of 36 yards and 38 yards by Crowell and Bilal Powell, respectively. Crowell’s run lifted him past Thomas Jones, who rushed for 210 yards on Oct. 18, 2009, in Jets’ single-game history.

Powell finished with 99 yards for the Jets, who collected 323 rushing yards, 10 shy of the team record set Oct. 15, 1972.

Darnold was 10 for 22 for 198 yards with an interception.

Jason Myers kicked a pair of field goals for the Jets. His 30-yard boot in the third quarter was set up by a 51-yard punt return by Andre Roberts.

Case Keenum was 35 of 51 for 377 yards with two touchdown passes — an 8-yarder to Courtland Sutton to open the scoring and a 42-yarder to Demaryius Thomas in the fourth quarter — and one interception for the Broncos. The touchdown passes were Keenum’s first since the season opener.

Marcus Maye picked off Keenum’s final pass and returned it 103 yards before being tackled by Sutton at the Broncos’ 1-yard-line after time expired.

Brandon McManus kicked a 30-yard field goal in the second quarter.

