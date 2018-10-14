Darnold, Myers sharp to lead Jets over Colts

Sam Darnold became the first New York Jets rookie quarterback since Joe Namath to throw multiple touchdown passes in consecutive games Sunday afternoon, and kicker Jason Myers booted a team-record seven field goals in a 42-34 win over the visiting Indianapolis Colts.

The Jets (3-3) have won the first two games of three consecutive games at MetLife Stadium. The Colts (1-5) have lost four straight.

Darnold was 24-of-30 for 280 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. His scores - a seven-yard pass to Terrelle Pryor in the second quarter and a 32-yarder to Chris Herndon in the third quarter - opened and closed a run of 20 straight unanswered points by the Jets, who led by at least six points the rest of the way.

The efforts by Darnold and Myers provided a bit of serendipity on an afternoon in which the Jets celebrated the 50th anniversary of their lone championship team, the Super Bowl III team quarterbacked by Namath. As a rookie in 1965, Namath twice threw multiple touchdowns in consecutive games (Nov. 14 and 21, Dec. 12 and 19). And Myers’ seven field goals were one more than the previous team record, which was first set by Jim Turner on Nov. 3, 1968, a little more than two months before the Super Bowl III victory.

Jermaine Kearse had nine catches for 94 yards for the Jets, who have scored 30 points in consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 4 and 11, 2011.

Andrew Luck was 23-of-43 for 301 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions for the Colts, who turned the ball over four times. Luck’s second pass of the game glanced off the hands of running back Marlon Mack, bounced off the fingertips of safety Jamal Adams and into the hands of Morris Claiborne, who raced 17 yards untouched for a touchdown.

Luck connected for touchdowns with Marcus Johnson (34 yards), Eric Ebron (18 yards), Erik Swoope (2 yards) and Chester Rogers (17 yards), the latter of which pulled the Colts within eight points with 1:51 left. But the Jets recovered the subsequent onside kick and ran out the clock.

Ebron finished with four catches for 71 yards. Adam Vinatieri kicked two field goals in the second quarter, the second of which gave the Colts a brief 13-10 lead.

