Preview: Jaguars at Jets

Fresh off their first win of the season, the New York Jets host the defensive-minded Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Last week, New York dominated the Miami Dolphins 20-6, dispelling any notions that the team was tanking the season, while the Jaguars routed the Baltimore Ravens in a game played in London.

Josh McCown threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson in last week’s victory, which brought to an end the many beliefs that that the Jets wouldn’t win a game all season. “Relief? Great feeling? Whatever you want to say,” McCown said. “When you win, it’s a great feeling.” Jacksonville rebounded from a home loss to Tennessee with its second strong defensive outing of the young season. The Jaguars, who registered 10 sacks in their season-opening win at Houston, crushed Baltimore 44-7, the Ravens’ worst defeat in nearly 20 years.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Jaguars -3.5. O/U: 39.5.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (2-1): Jacksonville held Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco to 28 yards passing last week and picked him off twice, including one by rising star Jalen Ramsey, who said his team was motivated by all the accolades that the Baltimore defense was receiving. “We kind of wanted to set the record straight that we’ve got something special over here, too, in the secondary and really in whole defense,” Ramsey said. “We kind of wanted to go show it, and so we did.” Much-maligned Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles completed 20 of 31 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns while finishing with a 128.2 passer rating, the second-highest of his career.

ABOUT THE JETS (1-2): The Jets held Jay Ajayi and Miami’s potent rushing attack to a total of 30 yards on the ground and 225 total, shutting down quarterback Jay Cutler (26 of 44, 220 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT). The game was a complete turnaround from the previous week, when the Oakland Raiders cruised to a 45-20 victory by racking up 410 yards of offense in the process. Jets starting running back Matt Forte suffered a turf toe injury in last week’s game and, perhaps sensing he would miss Sunday’s game, the team signed former Saints back Travaris Cadet.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Jets have won three straight in the series, including a 28-23 win in its last meeting in 2015.

2. Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette has netted 199 rushing yards this season, the most by any Jacksonville player through their first three career games, and has scored one TD in all three games.

3. Jaguars RB T.J. Yeldon has missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury and his availability against the Jets on Sunday is in question.

PREDICTION: Jaguars 20, Jets 17