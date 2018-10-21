Cousins, Murray lead Vikings past Jets, 37-17

Kirk Cousins threw for two touchdowns, Latavius Murray rushed for two more and the visiting Minnesota Vikings defeated the New York Jets 37-17 on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Cousins completed 25 of 40 passes for 241 yards. Murray gained 69 yards on 15 carries. Adam Thielen, the NFL’s leading receiver, caught nine passes for 110 yards and a touchdown, becoming the first player in the Super Bowl era to open a season with seven consecutive 100-yard games.

Dan Bailey made three of four field goal tries as Minnesota (4-2-1) collected its third straight victory.

New York rookie Sam Darnold completed just 17 of 42 pass attempts for 206 yards. He threw a touchdown pass but was picked off three times. Trenton Cannon caught four passes for 69 yards for the Jets (3-4), who won their previous two games.

The Vikings struck quickly as Thielen beat one-on-one coverage along the right side and Cousins found him on a 34-yard scoring strike less than two minutes into the game.

The Jets knotted the score late in the quarter on Darnold’s 12-yard pass to rookie tight end Chris Herndon. He completed a 35-yard pass to Cannon and a 25-yarder to Robby Anderson to set up the score.

Thielen caught a 15-yard pass during a scoring drive early in the second that resulted in a 26-yard Bailey field goal.

Bailey missed a 42-yard try in the final minute of the half, keeping Minnesota’s lead at 10-7.

A 23-yard pass from Cousins to Brandon Zylstra set up the Vikings’ second touchdown, an 11-yard Murray run 8:15 with remaining in the third quarter.

Harrison Smith’s 52-yard interception return set up a 22-yard Bailey field goal midway through the quarter to make it 20-7.

Jason Myers’ 55-yard field goal later in the quarter brought the Jets within 10.

Murray stretched Minnesota’s lead to 27-10 with 13:46 remaining on a 38-yard burst.

Darnold scored on a 1-yard run as New York cut the deficit to 10 with over 10 minutes to play.

The Vikings clinched the win with Cousins’ 34-yard scoring pass to Aldrick Robinson. Bailey tacked on a 43-yard field goal after Darnold was picked off.

—Field Level Media