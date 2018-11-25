Patriots defeat Jets on record-setting day for Brady

Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes, became the NFL’s career leader in total yards passing for the regular season and postseason, and the New England Patriots overcame a slew of penalties to beat the New York Jets 27-13 Sunday afternoon in East Rutherford, N.J.

Brady completed 20 of 31 passes for 283 yards and New England (8-3) rebounded from a 34-10 loss at Tennessee two weeks ago to beat the Jets for the 13th time in the last 15 meetings. He connected with tight end Rob Gronkowski on a 34-yard TD pass in the first quarter and Julian Edelman on a 21-yard TD late in the third quarter.

Brady entered the game 147 yards shy of passing Peyton Manning’s career mark of 79,279 and accomplished the feat on a 4-yard pass to rookie Sony Michel in the second quarter.

Brady also reached 3,000-passing yard mark for the 16th time, tying Manning for the second-most behind Brett Favre’s 18 seasons. Brady reached 3,000 yards on a 17-yard pass to Josh Gordon early in the fourth.

Brady improved to 26-7 in the regular season against the Jets on a day when the Patriots totaled 11 penalties for 105 yards.

Gronkowski returned from back and ankle injuries to record three catches for 56 yards and notch his 78th career touchdown. Edelman finished with four catches and 84 yards.

Michel set a career high with 133 yards on 21 carries and had his fifth rushing TD early in the fourth. He had the most productive day of his career, despite getting his back checked out on the sidelines during the third quarter, and helped New England gain 215 yards on the ground for its first 200-yard rushing yard game since Week 11 of 2014 against Indianapolis.

Josh McCown started his second straight game for the Jets as rookie Sam Darnold sat out with a sprained right foot. He completed 26 of 45 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown pass to Jermaine Kearse in the first quarter but the Jets (3-8) lost their fifth straight game.

Stephen Gostkowski booted field goals of 34 and 32 yards for New England. New York rookie Jason Myers had field goals of 55 and 38 yards.

The Jets took a 7-0 lead with 4:02 remaining in the first quarter when Kearse scored on a crossing route and tumbled into the end zone as Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones attempted to tackle him. New England tied the game nearly three minutes later when Gronkowski blew past linebacker Avery Williamson up the middle and scored.

After the teams traded two field goals, the Patriots took the lead on Edelman’s second career TD against the Jets with 1:52 left in the third quarter and extended it to 27-13 on Michel’s plunge into the end zone on third and goal with 8:54 remaining. New England regained possession after the Jets were unable to convert a 4th-and-2 at the Patriots 4-yard line with 1:56 left in the fourth.

—Field Level Media