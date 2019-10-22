Michel rushes for 3 TDs as Patriots rout Jets

EditorsNote: rewords lede

Oct 21, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets head coach Adam Gase on the field during warm ups before a game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Sony Michel recorded a regular-season-career-high three rushing touchdowns, and the New England defense forced six turnovers as the Patriots remained unbeaten with a resounding 33-0 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night at East Rutherford, N.J.

Tom Brady completed 31 of 45 passes for 249 yards and one touchdown with one interception as New England (7-0) beat the Jets for the eighth consecutive time.

Phillip Dorsett II caught a touchdown pass, and the Patriots totaled 323 yards while limiting New York to 154 yards. New England kept pace with the San Francisco 49ers (6-0) as the NFL’s only undefeated squads.

Devin McCourty, Duron Harmon, Stephon Gilmore and Terrence Brooks all notched interceptions to increase New England’s NFL-leading count to 18. John Simon contributed a strip-sack that led to a fumble recovery by Kyle Van Noy.

Sam Darnold threw for 86 yards on 11-of-32 passing and committed five turnovers, matching a career worst with the four interceptions for the Jets (1-5). Darnold also threw four picks against the Miami Dolphins as a rookie last November.

The shutout was the second of the season for the Patriots, who have outscored their opponents 223-48.

New England opened the game with a dominating, 16-play, 78-yard drive that took 8 minutes, 47 seconds. Michel capped it off by taking a pitch from Brady and scampering around left end for a 3-yard scoring run.

McCourty’s interception led to a 34-yard field goal by Mike Nugent that made it 10-0 with 3:49 left in the first quarter. The Patriots stretched the advantage to 17 on Brady’s 26-yard scoring pass to Dorsett with nine seconds remaining in the quarter.

Simon’s sack of Darnold led to Van Noy’s fumble recovery and set up Michel’s 1-yard run to make it 24-0 with 9:18 left in the second quarter.

Darnold threw his second interception — grabbed by Harmon — with 5:25 left in the half, and he began the third quarter by being picked off by Gilmore.

The issues became worse when the Jets were backed up on their own 6-yard line near the midway point of the third quarter. Center Ryan Kalil’s shotgun snap was high and tipped off Darnold’s hands and rolled into the end zone. Darnold slapped the ball with his left hand as New England’s J.C. Jackson approached, and it rolled out of the end zone for a safety.

Darnold tossed his fourth interception with 6:08 left in the third quarter when Brooks picked off the pass in the end zone.

Michel scored from 1 yard out to make it 33-0 with 12:32 remaining in the contest.

—Field Level Media