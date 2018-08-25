Giants beat Jets behind five FGs, return TD

At East Rutherford, N.J., Hunter Sharp returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown as the New York Giants won the annual preseason game against the New York Jets 22-16 at MetLife Stadium.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning threw for 188 yards on 17-for-23 passing, but in his three quarters of preseason action this month, the Giants are without an offensive touchdown.

Aldrick Rosas made field goals from 48, 40, 27 and 21 yards — all in the second quarter. Teammate Marshall Koehn kicked a 44-yarder in the fourth quarter.

The Jets gave Sam Darnold most of the early work, and he went 8-for-16 for 86 yards and a touchdown pass of 12 yards to Terrelle Pryor in the second quarter. Darnold also directed the game’s first touchdown drive, which ended in a 10-yard run by Bilal Powell.

Sharp’s return came later in the quarter, after he started right, delivered a fantastic juke and slithered his way up the right sideline for the score.

—Field Level Media