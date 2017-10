LB Darron Lee was fined more than $45,000 for two plays in last Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Lee was fined $36,464 by the NFL for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler and was docked $9,115 for a penalty in which he grabbed the facemask of Miami running back Jay Ajayi.

WR Robby Anderson was also fined for throwing his helmet in the final seconds of last week’s game against the Dolphins. He was docked $12,154.