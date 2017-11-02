FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NFL
November 3, 2017 / 4:30 AM / in an hour

New York Jets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Terrence Brooks (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday’s walk-through and is listed as doubtful.

RT Brandon Shell (neck) did not participate in Wednesday’s walk-through and is listed as doubtful.

TE Jordan Leggett was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

CB Rashard Robinson was traded to the New York Jets on Monday for a 2018 fifth-round draft choice. Robinson had started the 49ers’ first eight games this season, but was replaced by CB Ahkello Witherspoon during last week’s loss at Philadelphia. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced after the game that Witherspoon would be replacing Robinson as the team’s starter, and shortly thereafter the fourth-round pick in 2016 was traded. Robinson had two interceptions in 22 games, including 13 starts, for the 49ers.

DE Muhammed Wilkerson (shoulder, foot) did not participate in Wednesday’s walk-through and is listed as questionable.

CB Morris Claiborne (foot) did not participate in Wednesday’s walk-through and is listed as questionable.

DE Xavier Cooper was signed by the Jets on Tuesday, taking TE Jordan Leggett’s spot on the 53-man roster.

