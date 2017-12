RB Matt Forte lost his first fumble since Week 7 of last season.

RB Bilal Powell has three runs of 50-plus yards this season, all at home.

DE Muhammad Wilkerson was ruled inactive for Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers, one week after being benched for showing up late to a New York Jets’ team meeting. Wilkerson may have played his last game in a Jets uniform. The Jets likely will release the former Pro Bowl selection before March due to lack of performance and because his $16.75 million salary becomes fully guaranteed if he is on the roster for the third day of the 2018 league year. The Jets’ first-round pick in 2011, Wilkerson posted a career-high 12 sacks in 2015. The Jets used the franchise tag on Wilkerson for 2016, but the sides worked out a long-term agreement minutes before the July 15 deadline last season.

Qb Bryce Petty completed 15 of 28 passes for 119 yards and an interception.