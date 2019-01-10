Reports: Williams among Jets DC candidates

The New York Jets are aiming high to fill their defensive coordinator position under reported new coach Adam Gase, considering a trio of former head coaches for the role, including Gregg Williams, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 30, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Gregg Williams stands on the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Williams was just let go by the Cleveland Browns earlier this week when the club named Freddie Kitchens its new head coach. Williams went 5-3 as the interim coach in Cleveland after Hue Jackson was fired at midseason. Williams was also head coach in Buffalo from 2001-03.

NFL.com is reporting that deposed Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph is also under consideration by the Jets, and CBSSports.com reports that former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano is also on the list.

Joseph is considered a candidate for the head coaching vacancy in Cincinnati, too, per reports.

Pagano is also being considered by other teams, including the Browns and Arizona Cardinals, who are looking for DC to put alongside new head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Pagano was defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens in 2011 and coach of the Colts from 2012-2017.

Williams joined the Browns as defensive coordinator prior to the 2017 season. He has been defensive coordinator with five other teams, most notably with the New Orleans Saints where he was embroiled in the Bountygate scandal, which led to a one-year suspension.

It was reported Wednesday night that the Jets are hiring Gase to replace the ousted Todd Bowles, who went 24-40 over four seasons.

Gase, 40, was fired Dec. 31 after three seasons in Miami, where he went 23-25 while battling a wealth of injuries, including to quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The Dolphins went 5-1 against the Jets during Gase’s tenure, including 2-0 this season.

The Jets are still seeking their first playoff appearance since reaching back-to-back AFC Championships after the 2009 and ‘10 seasons. They won 10 games in 2015 but missed out on the postseason due to a tiebreaker.

—Field Level Media