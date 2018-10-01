Raiders barely make OT, then beat Browns

EditorsNote: rewords lede; fixes “35-34” in 11th graf

Matt McCrane’s 29-yard field goal with 1:46 left in overtime gave Jon Gruden his first victory in his return as coach of the Raiders and spoiled the first start for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as Oakland defeated visiting Cleveland 45-42 Sunday.

The Raiders had the first shot in overtime, but McCrane missed a 50-yard field goal.

Oakland (1-3) was fortunate to reach the extra session.

Browns running back Nick Chubb scored his second touchdown on a 41-yard run with 4:20 to play as Cleveland built a 42-34 lead. Five Raiders had shots at Chubb near the line of scrimmage before he broke away.

Oakland reached the Cleveland 6-yard line by the two-minute mark before stalling and turning the ball over on downs. After a punt, and the Raiders having used their timeouts to preserve time, they took over at their own 47 with 1:28 left.

Derek Carr threw to Jared Cook for a 7-yard touchdown with 30 seconds left. Carr’s two-point pass to tightly defended Jordy Nelson forced overtime.

By the end, Carr was 35 of 58 for 437 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries.

Mayfield was 21 of 41 for 295 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also lost two fumbles. Chubb gained 105 yards and scored two TDs on just three carries.

Oakland put together 20 consecutive points in less than a 10-minute span stretching across the third and fourth quarters.

Carr hit Nelson on a 19-yard go-ahead touchdown with 12:46 remaining. Following Dwayne Harris’ 49-yard punt return, McCrane’s 44-yard field goal made it 34-28 Oakland with 10:46 to play.

But the Browns (1-2-1) went 77 yards in seven plays for Carlos Hyde’s 1-yard touchdown run at the 8:07 mark. Greg Joseph’s extra-point kick gave the Browns a 35-34 lead.

In the third quarter, Mayfield hit Jarvis Landry with a 2-yard pass two plays after Damarious Randall’s interception and 50-yard return set up the Browns at the Oakland 31. A pass-interference penalty pushed the Browns inside the red zone. Landry’s score plus a two-point conversion run by Duke Johnson Jr. put Cleveland ahead 28-14.

Mayfield’s fumble on a sack set up the Raiders at the Cleveland 7 later in the third quarter.

Carr hit Cook for a 7-yard touchdown play as the Raiders closed within 28-21 with 5:34 left in the period.

It was a shaky beginning for Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner for Oklahoma. On the Browns’ second possession, Mayfield had a pass intercepted by Gareon Conley and returned 36 yards for a touchdown for the game’s first points.

The rookie bounced back and led a 15-play drive that resulted in Joseph’s 25-yard field goal.

Chubb’s 63-yard run put the Browns ahead, though a two-point conversion pass failed.

About 3 1/2 minutes later, Mayfield’s 49-yard pass to Darren Fells catapulted the Browns to a 17-7 lead after Johnson’s first two-point conversion run of the game.

The Raiders scored on Carr’s 8-yard pass play to Amari Cooper with 4:30 to play in the first half to pull to within 17-14.

—Field Level Media