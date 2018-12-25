Raiders win what could be final Oakland game

Dwayne Harris recorded the second-longest punt return in NFL history Monday night, a 99-yarder in the first quarter that propelled the Oakland Raiders to a 27-14 victory over the Denver Broncos in what might be the Raiders’ final game at the Oakland Coliseum.

Doug Martin and Jalen Richard rushed for touchdowns and the Oakland defense held Denver’s Phillip Lindsay to 46 yards on 10 carries, as the Raiders (4-11) won for the second time in the last three games.

The Raiders, who are scheduled to move to Las Vegas in 2020, currently don’t have a signed agreement for a home field next season.

Oakland will finish this season at Kansas City.

The Broncos (6-9), who wrap up at home next week against the Los Angeles Chargers, lost their third straight.

Harris’ return came after the Broncos successfully prevented a Johnny Townsend punt from bouncing into the end zone at the end of Denver’s first possession of the game.

Harris alertly scooped up the loose ball that hadn’t been properly downed and circled the Denver defense for a score that stunned the Broncos and gave the Raiders the lead for good just 4:50 into the contest.

Martin scored on a 24-yard run in the second quarter and Richard from 3 yards out in the fourth. Daniel Carlson completed Oakland’s scoring with a pair of field goals, a 43-yarder that gave the Raiders a 17-0 halftime lead, and a 45-yarder that completed the scoring with 4:38 to go after Denver had rallied within 24-14.

Led by Martin’s 107 yards on 21 carries, the Raiders outrushed the Broncos 114-100 in the game.

Case Keenum threw two touchdown passes, a 7-yarder to DaeSean Hamilton in the third quarter that got Denver on the scoreboard, and a 19-yarder to Courtland Sutton with 7:31 remaining to get the Broncos within 10.

Keenum finished 23-for-37 for 202 yards with two interceptions.

On the strength of Keenum’s passing numbers, the Broncos outgained the Raiders 300-273.

Oakland’s Derek Carr went 19-for-26 for 167 yards. He had neither a touchdown pass nor an interception.

The Raiders’ Jordy Nelson was the game’s leading receiver with seven catches for 75 yards.

