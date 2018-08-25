Rookie back Warren carries Raiders past Packers

Undrafted rookie Chris Warren rushed for 54 yards on 15 carries and scored the game’s only touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Oakland Raiders defeated the visiting Green Bay Packers in each team’s third preseason game Friday night.

Warren’s 1-yard run with 5:07 remaining in the fourth quarter completed a comeback for the Raiders, who trailed 6-3 after the Packers’ Mason Crosby hit field goals from 42 and 36 yards out in the first and third quarters, respectively.

Derek Carr played one series and led Oakland’s first scoring drive, hitting 2 of 3 passes for 68 yards, 49 coming on a strike to Amari Cooper.

DeShone Kizer completed 11 of 23 passes for 120 yards for the Packers. Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not play.

—Field Level Media