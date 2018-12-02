Mahomes throws four TDs as Chiefs hold off Raiders

Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes in the first three quarters and a fourth with 1:54 remaining Sunday afternoon, allowing the Kansas City Chiefs to build a big lead and then hold off a late rally by the host Oakland Raiders for a 40-33 victory.

Playing for the first time since their record-setting loss to the Los Angeles Rams and without Kareem Hunt, the Chiefs (10-2) put up 30 or more points for the 10th time this season and 40-plus for a fifth time en route to their AFC-best 10th win.

Oakland (2-10) joined neighboring San Francisco (2-10) as the NFL’s first 10-loss teams.

Mahomes threw 3- and 6-yard touchdown passes to Travis Kelce and a 13-yarder to Demetrius Harris, the latter building a 33-16 lead with four seconds remaining in the third period.

Derek Carr connected on a pair of fourth-quarter TD passes — a 1-yarder to Lee Smith and a 9-yarder to Marcell Ateman — to get Oakland within 33-30 with still 6:46 to play.

But Mahomes drove the Chiefs 75 yards in 10 plays for the clinching score, a 2-yard TD pass to Chris Conley to give Kansas City a two-score advantage.

The Raiders managed to get back within 40-33 on Daniel Carlson’s second field goal of the game, a 44-yarder with 30 seconds left. But Kansas City recovered an attempted onside kick and was able to run out the clock.

Mahomes finished 23 for 38 for 295 yards and the four scores.

With Hunt’s release on Friday — after the emergence of video showing him shoving and kicking a woman in an offseason incident — Mahomes also led Kansas City in rushing with 52 yards on nine carries.

Kelce had 12 catches for 168 yards and his two touchdowns.

Carr went 29 for 38 for 285 yards and three touchdowns, including a 24-yarder to Jared Cook in the third quarter.

Cook totaled 100 yards on seven receptions, with the one score, for the Raiders, who hurt themselves with three fumbles.

Oakland’s Jalen Richard led all rushers with 95 yards on six carries, while Doug Martin added a rushing touchdown for the Raiders from 1 yard out in the second quarter.

The Chiefs outgained the Raiders 469-442.

