Extra, extra: Raiders win with no time left

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Derek Carr threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Michael Crabtree with no time remaining Thursday night, lifting the Raiders to a stunning 31-30 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs that just may have saved Oakland’s season.

The Raiders marched 85 yards in 11 plays for Carr’s touchdown pass, tying the game 30-30. Giorgio Tavecchio kicked the extra point.

Instead of falling four games behind the first-place Chiefs (5-2) in the AFC West, the Raiders (3-4) closed to within two games and snapped a four-game losing streak.

“Obviously, tonight was huge,” Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said. “The key for us is that we really have continued to believe.”

Carr threw what was initially ruled to be a 29-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jared Cook with 16 seconds left. However, after a review, Cook was ruled down by contact inside the 1.

Crabtree then caught a 1-yard touchdown pass with three seconds left, but was flagged for offensive pass interference.

Carr threw incomplete in the end zone on the next play, but Chiefs safety Ron Parker was penalized for holding with the clock at 0:00.

Carr threw incomplete again, but another holding call, this one on Chiefs safety Eric Murray, extended the game for another play.

This time Carr hit Crabtree in the left corner of the end zone, and there were no flags.

“D.C. said, ‘Catch the ball,'” Crabtree said. “I went out there and made a play. We didn’t give up. We’ve got a team full of fighters.”

Carr completed 29 of 52 passes for 417 yards and three touchdowns as the Raiders snapped a five-game skid against the Chiefs, who lost their second straight.

Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper caught 11 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns. Cook added six catches for 107 yards.

“It’s great,” Cooper said of the victory. “A big part of football is momentum. Hopefully this game can create a rhythm for our team and we can start to get that momentum.”

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith was 25 of 36 for 342 yards and three touchdowns. Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught six passes for 125 yards and a 64-yard touchdown. Running back Kareem Hunt rushed for 87 yards on 18 carries and caught four passes for 30 yards. He registered his seventh straight game with at least 100 total yards from scrimmage.

Smith believed the Chiefs had won the game in the closing seconds.

“How could you not?” Smith said. “Multiple times I‘m thinking, ‘We lost it. We won it. We lost it. We won it.’ Certainly I think that second-to-last play, the ball got thrown out of the back of the end zone and they called defensive holding on (someone) who’s not even close to the play. That’s the one that sticks out for me.”

The Chiefs blew a chance to set a franchise record with a 10th straight road victory.

“Tough game,” Kansas City coach Andy Reid said. “Tough way to end it. We’ve got to do better, starting with me, getting the guys ready. We’ve got to finish that last part of the game. We need to sustain that last drive, offensively, and shut them down better defensively.”

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was ejected from the game with 5:48 left in the first half for making contact with an official during a scrum on the field that erupted after Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters’ late hit on Carr. Lynch, who came onto the field from the sideline, carried two times for nine yards.

“I was disappointed he ran out because I knew we had a 15-yard penalty (against Peters) and were going to be in good shape,” Del Rio said. “Obviously, you can never put your hands on an official.”

The Raiders took the second-half kickoff and drove 85 yards to take a 21-20 lead on DeAndre Washington’s 4-yard touchdown run.

Kansas City moved back ahead 27-21 on Smith’s 63-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Albert Wilson with 7:08 left in the third. Raiders cornerback Keith McGill II tipped the ball, but Wilson caught the deflection at the 10 and raced into the end zone.

Harrison Butker’s 37-yard field goal increased the Chiefs’ lead to 30-21 with 47 seconds left in the third quarter.

Oakland cut Kansas City’s lead to 30-24 left to play on a 26-yard field goal by Tavecchio, who had missed from 45 yards and had a 53-yarder deflected at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter.

The Chiefs struck first, taking a 3-0 lead on Butker’s 53-yard field goal with 10:14 left in the first quarter.

Carr answered with a 38-yard touchdown pass to Cooper on a flea-flicker as the Raiders took a 7-3 lead with 8:11 left in the first.

Kansas City regained the lead at 10-7 on Smith’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce, capping an 82-yard drive.

On their next drive, the Raiders surged back ahead 14-10 with 40 seconds left in the opening quarter on Carr’s second touchdown pass of the night to Cooper, this one for 45 yards. Cooper broke wide open on a crossing route, and Carr hit him in stride.

Kansas City responded with Smith’s 64-yard touchdown pass to Hill, putting the Chiefs ahead 17-14 with 8:51 left in the half. Butker drilled a 39-yard field goal with 1:06 left in the first half, making it 20-14.

NOTES: MLB NaVorro Bowman, who signed with the Raiders as a free agent this week after being released by San Francisco, started against Kansas City and made a team-high 11 tackles, including one for loss. ... Raiders starting RT Marshall Newhouse (foot) was inactive. Vadal Alexander started in his place. ... Chiefs starting C Mitch Morse (foot) and RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee) were inactive. Zach Fulton started at center, and Cameron Erving played right guard.