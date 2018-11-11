Gordon, Chargers stay hot, finish sweep of Raiders

Melvin Gordon took a swing pass 66 yards for a touchdown on the fourth play of the third quarter Sunday afternoon, helping the Los Angeles Chargers break away from the host Oakland Raiders en route to a 20-6 victory.

Philip Rivers threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns, and Gordon accounted for 165 total yards rushing and receiving, leading the Chargers (7-2) to their sixth consecutive victory.

The Los Angeles defense kept Oakland out of the end zone in the Chargers’ fifth straight effort allowing 19 or fewer points.

Derek Carr completed 24 of 37 passes for 243 yards for the Raiders (1-8), who have scored six or fewer points in three of their last four games.

After Oakland’s Daniel Carlson (46 yards) and Los Angeles’ Mike Badgley (27) exchanged field goals, the Chargers drove 91 yards in eight plays to beat the clock with a Rivers touchdown pass of 11 yards to Keenan Allen with 24 seconds left in the first half for a 10-3 lead.

The Chargers then took the opening kickoff of the second half and made it 17-3 four plays later, with Gordon taking a short pass on the left side and sprinting the distance for his 66-yard score.

Carlson connected on a 30-yard field goal with 14:49 remaining in the game to get Oakland within 17-6, but Badgley countered again with a 41-yarder at the 7:12 mark to complete the scoring.

Gordon rushed 18 times for a game-high 93 yards and caught five passes for 72 yards and the one score for the Chargers, who swept the two-game season series from the Raiders for the second year in a row.

The Chargers beat the Raiders 26-10 in Los Angeles in Week 5.

Allen finished with six catches for 57 yards and the one touchdown.

Doug Martin rushed for 61 yards on 15 carries for the Raiders, who lost their fifth straight.

The Chargers outgained the Raiders 335-317 in a game that featured just two turnovers, one for each team.

