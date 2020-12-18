Chargers deal Raiders a painful loss

EditorsNote: 1st graf, take out ‘host’; tweak to fifth graf

Justin Herbert scored on a 1-yard plunge with 1:29 remaining in overtime as the visiting Los Angeles Chargers dealt a severe blow to the Las Vegas Raiders’ playoff hopes with a 30-27 victory on Thursday night.

Herbert barely stretched the ball into the end zone on a third-and-goal dive off left tackle as the Chargers (5-9) snapped a nine-game division losing streak with their second consecutive victory.

Herbert, who hit Jalen Guyton with a 53-yard pass to help set up the winning score, completed 22 of 32 passes for 314 yards and two touchdowns, tying Baker Mayfield’s NFL rookie touchdown record of 27 in the process.

The winning touchdown came after Daniel Carlson had put Las Vegas (7-7) ahead with a 23-yard field goal with 3:18 left and spoiled a big night off the bench by Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Las Vegas, which lost for the fourth time in five games, lost starting quarterback Derek Carr to a left groin injury suffered on a scramble late in the first quarter. But Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, was outstanding in his Raiders’ debut, completing 17 of 28 passes for 226 yards, one touchdown and an interception while also rushing for a game-high 88 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Darren Waller had nine receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown, and Josh Jacobs rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries for Las Vegas.

Guyton had four catches for 91 yards, and Hunter Henry and Tyron Johnson each had touchdown catches for the Chargers. Keenan Allen, who saw limited action because of a hamstring injury, caught one pass to give hit the 100-catch mark for the third time in his career.

The Chargers took a 24-17 lead on a one-yard touchdown run by Kalen Ballage late in the third quarter. But the Raiders responded with a 19-play, 75-yard drive that chewed up 10:52 --- the team’s longest since 2007 - with Mariota diving in from 2 yards out to make it 24-24.

Michael Badgley had two chances to win it in the final four minutes, but his 47-yard field goal try missed, as did his 51-yarder with 53 seconds left in regulation. Both were wide left.

--Field Level Media