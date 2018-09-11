Raiders RB Lynch sits for national anthem

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch became the latest NFL player to take a stand by sitting during the playing of the national anthem before his team’s season opener against the visiting Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Sep 10, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Lynch also sat for the anthem throughout last season, raising the ire of President Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted his displeasure last season over Lynch’s sit-downs, wanting the NFL to suspend him the next time he failed to stand when the anthem was played.

“Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect!” Trump said in November on Twitter.

No other Raiders or Rams players took a similar stance during the anthem on Monday night. Only a few players reportedly took action to protest police brutality and social injustice in the United States on opening weekend.

Before Miami’s season opener at home against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson knelt during the anthem, while Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn raised his fist.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick gave a shout-out to Stills and Wilson for their actions.

“My Brothers (Stills) and (Wilson) continue to show their unwavering strength by fighting for the oppressed!” Kaepernick wrote on Twitter. “They have not backed down, even when attacked and intimidated. Love is at the root of our resistance!”

The NFL and the players’ union have not announced a policy for this season regarding protests during the anthem after initially ordering everyone on the sideline to stand when “The Star-Spangled Banner” is played or stay in the locker room.

Lynch rushed for 21 yards on seven carries in the first half of the Monday night game, opening the scoring with a 10-yard run as the Raiders led 13-10 after two quarters.

Lynch joined the Raiders last year after sitting out the 2016 season and carried the ball 207 times for 891 yards and seven scores in 2017.

In 11 previous NFL seasons, Lynch had 2,351 carries for 10,003 yards and 81 touchdowns.

—Field Level Media