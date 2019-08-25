Report: Raiders release RB Martin

Running back Doug Martin’s time with the Oakland Raiders has come to an end, according to a report Sunday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported that Martin has been released by the Raiders. The club has yet to officially announce the move.

Martin led the team with 172 carries for 723 yards and four touchdowns in his lone season in Oakland in 2018. The 30-year-old Martin was released following the season before being re-signed in May after fellow running back Isaiah Crowell sustained a torn Achilles during offseason workouts.

Oakland is expected to hand the primary rushing duties to rookie Josh Jacobs, who was selected by the club with the 24th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Jacobs rushed for 640 yards and 11 touchdowns while playing in 15 games at Alabama last season. In three seasons, the 5-foot-10, 219-pound back rushed for 1,491 yards on 251 carries with 16 TDs and also caught five touchdown passes.

The Raiders also have fellow running backs Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington, James Butler and Mack Brown on the depth chart.

