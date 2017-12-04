Lynch, Carr help Raiders down Giants

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Marshawn Lynch rushed for 101 yards with a 51-yard touchdown, Derek Carr threw for 287 yards and a score, and the Oakland Raiders defeated the New York Giants 24-17 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday.

The Raiders (6-6) moved into a three-way tie for first place in the AFC West with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

Quarterback Geno Smith started in place of Eli Manning and completed 21 of 34 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown for the Giants (2-10). Manning’s streak of consecutive regular-season starts ended at 210. Among NFL quarterbacks, only Brett Favre owns a longer streak at 297.

Smith made his first start since Oct. 23, 2015, with the New York Jets against Baltimore.

The Raiders built a 10-7 halftime lead and extended it to 17-7 with 10:18 left to play on DeAndre Washington’s 9-yard touchdown run, capping a 79-yard drive.

The Giants answered with Smith’s 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Evan Engram, cutting Oakland’s lead to 17-14 with 5:16 left. Smith had a 47-yard pass to wide receiver Sterling Shepard on the drive.

Oakland responded with a four-play, 68-yard scoring drive as Carr hit wide receiver Johnny Holton on a 9-yard touchdown pass with 3:23 to play, making it 24-14. Carr opened the drive with 59-yard screen pass to wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.

Aldrick Rosas made a 52-yard field goal as the Giants cut Oakland’s lead to 24-17 with 1:38 left, but Oakland recovered his onside kick and ran out the clock.

The Raiders took a 7-0 lead on Lynch’s 51-yard touchdown run with 12:26 left in the first quarter. On third-and-1 with the Giants crowding the line of scrimmage, Lynch powered over right guard, cut to the middle and raced to the end zone.

The Giants pulled even on Orleans Darkwa’s 1-yard touchdown run with six seconds left in the first quarter, capping an 11-play, 74-yard drive.

After Lynch was smothered for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-1 at the Giants’ 45, New York marched to Oakland’s 29. But on third-and-5, Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin had a strip-sack of Smith, and inside linebacker NaVorro Bowman recovered at the 32.

The Raiders took a 10-7 lead on Giorgio Tavecchio’s 39-yard field goal with 3:37 remaining in the half -- two plays after Giants strong safety Landon Collins dropped what looked to be a sure interception.

The Giants wasted a great opportunity to score late in the first half after Shane Smith broke free up the middle and tackled Marquette King at the Oakland 9 before he could attempt a punt.

But on first-and-goal from the 4, Mack had a strip-sack of Smith, grabbing the ball away at Oakland’s 11 with 35 seconds left.

The Raiders were without their top two wide receivers, Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper. Crabtree served a one-game suspension for his fight with Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib, and Cooper was out with a concussion he sustained against Denver. Wide receivers Seth Roberts and Cordarrelle Patterson started.

NOTES: Raiders CB David Amerson (foot) was inactive, and Sean Smith started in his place. ... Giants starting RT Justin Pugh (back) was inactive, and Chad Wheeler started in his place. Wheeler left the game early in the fourth quarter with a concussion and did not return. ... Giants No. 3 quarterback Davis Webb was inactive. ... Giants starting MLB B.J. Goodson (ankle) left the game with 7:09 remaining in the third quarter.