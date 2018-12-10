Late Carr TD, missed FG lift Raiders over Steelers

Derek Carr hit Derek Carrier for a 6-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal with 21 seconds remaining Sunday to give the Oakland Raiders a 24-21 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers.

In a seesaw game, Carr was 5 of 7 for 74 yards on the winning drive. For the game, he threw for 322 yards and also had a scoring pass to Lee Smith. Doug Martin ran for a touchdown for the Raiders (3-10).

Chris Boswell slipped and shanked a 40-yard field-goal attempt as time expired, leaving Pittsburgh (7-5-1) with a three-game losing streak.

After sitting out most of the second half because of a rib injury, Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returned to lead the Steelers to a go-ahead drive, going 6 for 6 and hitting JuJu Smith-Schuster with a 1-yard soft-toss touchdown pass to make it 21-17 Steelers with 2:55 remaining.

Roethlisberger was 25 of 29 for 282 yards with two scoring passes to Smith-Schuster. He apparently got hurt when he got sacked by Clinton McDonald late in the second quarter, although he played the remainder of the half.

Stevan Ridley, starting for injured running back James Conner, ran for a touchdown for the Steelers.

The Raiders waltzed 74 yards to open the game, with Martin leaping over the pile for a 1-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Pittsburgh tied it at 12:18 of the second quarter when Ridley followed fullback Roosevelt Nix’s block for a 2-yard scoring run up the middle, his first touchdown of the season.

Daniel Carlson’s 44-yard field goal pushed Oakland to a 10-7 lead at 8:08 of the second.

The Steelers for the eighth time this season scored on their final drive of the first half, this time on Smith-Schuster’s tip-toe catch at the back of the end zone for a 1-yard reception and a 14-10 lead with 10 seconds left.

After a scoreless third quarter, Oakland leapfrogged back in front 17-14 with a 73-yard, 14-play drive. Smith snuck behind the coverage in the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown catch from Carr.

