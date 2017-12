OL Jon Feliciano has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a concussion.

WR Amari Cooper returned to practice on Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cooper suffered a concussion and an ankle injury two Sundays ago against the Denver Broncos and missed last week’s game against the New York Giants. Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said whether Cooper plays or not will be a game-day decision.