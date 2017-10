C Ryan Kalil has been ruled out by the Panthers for Sunday’s game against the Saints due to a neck injury. He also missed Carolina’s previous game against the Bills when he was a late scratch. Coach Ron Rivera doesn’t expect Kalil to be facing a long-term situation.

QB Cam Newton (shoulder) was listed as questionable by the Panthers for Sunday’s game against the Saints. He was limited in practice for the third straight day on Friday, but coach Ron said the 2015 NFL MVP will start.