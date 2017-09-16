New England Patriots - PlayerWatch

DT Vincent Valentine (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the host New Orleans Saints, the team announced Friday.

ST Matthew Slater (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the host New Orleans Saints, the team announced Friday.

WR Danny Amendola has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the host New Orleans Saints, the team announced Friday. Amendola received both a concussion and knee injury in the second half versus the Chiefs and also didn’t practice at all this week. Former Saints wideout Brandin Cooks joins Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett as the other receivers on the roster.

LB Dont‘a Hightower has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the host New Orleans Saints, the team announced Friday. Hightower sustained an MCL sprain in a knee in the third quarter of the team’s 42-27 season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 7. The Patriots’ defense collapsed after Hightower went down, giving up 21 fourth-quarter points. The 27-year-old Hightower, who is one of New England’s defensive captains, did not practice all week. Hightower signed a four-year contract extension this offseason with a base value of $35.5 million and more than $17 million in guaranteed money.