New England Patriots - PlayerWatch
#US NFL
September 24, 2017 / 9:09 PM / in 25 days

New England Patriots - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QB Taylor Heinicke was signed to the practice squad Saturday. Heinicke, 24, was originally signed by the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie free agent out of Old Dominion in 2015. He has not appeared in an NFL game.

WR Demarcus Ayers was released from the practice squad. Ayers, 23, was signed to the Patriots’ practice squad on Sept. 4. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round in 2016 out of Houston. He played two regular season games with one start as a rookie. He had six catches for 53 yards and one touchdown. In two playoff games, he made three receptions for 27 yards. He was released by the Steelers on Sept. 2.

