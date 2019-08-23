McSorley outduels McCown as Ravens top Eagles

Aug 22, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) stretches before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Trace McSorley threw for 203 yards and had three total touchdowns, as the visiting Baltimore Ravens beat the Philadelphia Eagles 26-15 Thursday night in a game that was called for lightning after three quarters.

McSorley, a sixth-round pick, started for Baltimore with Lamar Jackson not playing and Robert Griffin III out with a fractured thumb. He finished 19 of 28, throwing touchdowns of 28 yards to Michael Floyd and 7 yards to Jaleel Scott, and adding a 4-yard TD run.

That proved enough to outduel newly signed Josh McCown, whom the Eagles coaxed out of retirement this week. The 40-year-old went 17 of 24 for 192 yards and two touchdowns, including a 20-yarder to second-round rookie wideout JJ Arcega-Whiteside. McCown entered after Cody Kessler started and went 3 of 5 for 34 yards in two series.

Arcega-Whiteside finished with game highs of eight catches for 104 yards, adding a 35-yard grab in addition to his touchdown.

—Field Level Media