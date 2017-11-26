Eagles rout Bears for ninth straight win

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz threw for three touchdowns, including one to Alshon Jeffery, to lead the Eagles to a 31-3 rout of the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles (10-1) did most of their damage in a dominating first half in which they outscored the Bears 24-0 while outgaining them in yardage 272-33.

The victory over the NFC North cellar-dwelling Bears (3-8) was the ninth in a row for NFC East-leading Philadelphia, which improved to 6-0 at home this season.

Wentz upped his NFL-best touchdown total to 28 while going 23 of 36 for 227 yards.

Philadelphia stymied Chicago’s running game, holding the NFL’s fifth-ranked rushing attack to 6 yards. Jordan Howard entered leading the NFC in rushing, but finished with 6 yards on seven carries.

Jeffery, who made the Pro Bowl in one of his five seasons in Chicago before signing a one-year deal with the Eagles in the offseason, had five catches for 52 yards. He hauled in an 8-yard touchdown pass on a beautifully executed slant up the middle that put the Eagles on top 24-0 with five seconds left in the first half.

Tight end Zach Ertz opened the scoring, capping an eight-play, 44-yard drive by snaring a 17-yard slant pass over the middle. Ertz became the first Eagles receiver this season to top 100 yards, ending with 10 catches for 103 yards.

Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount fumbled after a 35-yard gain on the first play of Philadelphia’s ensuing possession, but the Bears bumbled away their chance to get on the board with more kicking problems. Newly signed kicker Cairo Santos badly missed a 54-yard attempt, coming up far short and way to the right. The Bears picked up Santos after cutting Connor Barth Monday after he failed to connect a day earlier on a 46-yarder that would’ve sent the game to overtime in their loss to the Lions.

Philadelphia capitalized on the excellent field position and Wentz’s 15-yard screen pass to Nelson Agholor ended a nine-play, 56-yard drive that put the Eagles up 14-0.

Jake Elliott booted a 45-yard field goal with 6:52 left in the half before Jeffery finished the scoring before intermission.

The Bears managed just a 38-yard Santos field goal after halftime.

Rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky struggled in his seventh career start, going 17 of 32 for 147 yards and an interception. His final pass was picked off by Corey Graham and returned 58 yards.

NOTES: Bears LG Josh Sitton (concussion), a four-time Pro Bowl selection, was injured in the second quarter and didn’t return. ... Former Phillies slugger Ryan Howard received a standing ovation when he was introduced to the crowd in the third quarter. ... Eagles LB Joe Walker (stinger) didn’t return after being hurt in the second quarter. ... The Bears dropped to 1-4 on the road. They were 0-8 away from Soldier Field last season.