Prescott, Elliott propel Cowboys past Eagles

Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for one touchdown and rushed for another as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the host Philadelphia Eagles 27-20 Sunday night.

Ezekiel Elliott caught the touchdown pass and also rushed for one as the Cowboys (4-5) snapped a two-game losing streak.

Prescott was 26 of 36 for 270 yards, while Elliott rushed 19 times for 151 yards.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who was 32 of 44 for 360 yards, tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Zach Ertz, but the Eagles fell to 4-5. Ertz had 14 catches for 145 yards.

The Eagles began the game without a pair of key injured players in right tackle Lane Johnson and running back Darren Sproles.

The Cowboys struck first when Brett Maher kicked a 25-yard field goal, set up by the first career interception from Leighton Vander Esch against Wentz.

Dallas went ahead 6-0 with 3:41 remaining in the second on a 31-yard field goal by Maher. The 14-play, 64-yard drive stalled after taking up more than eight minutes and Prescott was sacked by Michael Bennett.

Jake Elliott nailed a 56-yard field goal with 1:33 left in the second to get the Eagles within 6-3.

Prescott scored from the 1-yard line with 19 seconds left before halftime and the Cowboys took a 13-3 lead into the locker room.

Elliott’s 26-yard field goal early in the third quarter pulled the Eagles to within 13-6, and they tied the game at 13 when Wentz connected with Ertz on a 15-yard touchdown with 2:08 remaining in the third.

The Cowboys responded on their next drive and took a 20-13 lead when Elliott caught a 7-yard touchdown from Prescott with 11:42 left in the fourth.

Wentz connected with Nelson Agholor on a 51-yard strike and later threw the second touchdown of the game to Ertz, this time from 1 yard out to quickly tie the game at 20.

Dallas came back and drove 75 yards in eight plays, with Elliott plunging in from the 1 for a 27-20 advantage with 3:19 remaining.

The Eagles had one last chance with 40 seconds left, but their drive came up 6 yards short as time expired.

—Field Level Media