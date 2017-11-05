Preview: Broncos at Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are soaring with a six-game winning streak that has helped them claim the NFL’s best record and heighten expectations in the City of Brotherly Love. The Eagles aim to continue their ascent on Sunday, when they host Brock Osweiler and the Denver Broncos.

Carson Wentz (NFL high-tying 19 touchdowns, NFC-best 2,063 passing yards) earned NFC Offensive Player of the Month honors after tossing a franchise-best 14 touchdown passes in October. The second-year quarterback will see a new face in the backfield, as Pro-Bowl rusher Jay Ajayi was acquired from Miami prior to the trade deadline for a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft. Osweiler returns to the starting position he held with the Broncos in 2015 - with a mammoth contract and trips to Houston and Cleveland along the way - after taking over for an ineffective Trevor Siemian, who threw three interceptions in a 29-19 loss to Kansas City on Monday. “It’s not one guy, we made the change ... on offense, everyone’s got to play better, we’ve got to coach better, we’re all in this together,” offensive coordinator Mike McCoy told reporters.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Eagles -7.5. O/U: 43

ABOUT THE BRONCOS (3-4): To take pressure off Osweiler, C.J. Anderson, Devontae Booker and former Chief Jamaal Charles will need to make hay against the league’s top-ranked defense after rolling up 177 yards rushing versus Kansas City. An offensive jolt is needed by Denver with tensions at an all-time high in the Rocky Mountains. ”There’s high tension. We’re not winning. We’re giving the ball away,” cornerback Chris Harris told the Denver Post. “We’re tired of losing the same way. We have to score some points. You can’t win if you can’t score. ... We’ve been fighting uphill the last two years.”

ABOUT THE EAGLES (7-1): Wentz’s most familiar target has been Zach Ertz, who leads all NFC tight ends with 43 receptions and 528 yards while reeling in at least one touchdown pass in four straight games. Ertz’s six scoring catches give him one more than Nelson Agholor, who had stepped up with a touchdown reception in three straight games before being limited to just three catches for 26 yards in a 33-10 romp over winless San Francisco. Alshon Jeffery found the end zone versus the 49ers, however, despite having just two receptions for the second straight week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Philadelphia has scored 20 or more points in 12 consecutive contests.

2. Denver LB Von Miller registered seven sacks in a five-game stretch before being held in check last week.

3. Eagles CB Jalen Mills has made two of his team-leading three interceptions in his last three contests.

PREDICTION: Eagles 26, Broncos 14