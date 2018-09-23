Wentz strong in return as Eagles dispatch Colts

Carson Wentz started his first game at quarterback in more than nine months and led the Philadelphia Eagles past the Indianapolis Colts 20-16 on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Wentz, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Week 14 on the road against the Los Angeles Rams last December, was 25 of 37 for 255 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Eagles improved to 2-1 following the win.

The Colts fell to 1-2 though quarterback Andrew Luck was effective, going 25 of 40 for 164 yards and one touchdown.

There were 21 penalties called, 11 on the Colts.

Wentz looked as sharp as he connected with rookie tight end Dallas Goedert on a 13-yard touchdown for an early 7-0 lead.

The Colts didn’t wilt and eventually tied the game at 7 with 24 seconds left in the first quarter when Luck tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Grant.

The Colts tied the game again at 10 when 45-year-old kicker Adam Vinatieri hit a 35-yard field goal just inside the right upright with 9:41 left in the third.

On the Eagles’ ensuing possession, Wentz was intercepted by Anthony Walker and the Colts started at the Philadelphia 17-yard line. The result was a 31-yard field goal by Vinatieri for a 13-10 Colts’ advantage.

Wentz later fumbled and the Colts took over at the Eagles’ 13-yard line. Vinatieri’s third field goal of the game early in the fourth gave the Colts a 16-13 lead and in the process tied an NFL record with his 565th career field goal along with Morten Andersen.

The Eagles then proceeded on an impressive 17-play drive spanning 11 minutes, 18 seconds and resulted in a 4-yard touchdown run by Wendell Smallwood for a 20-16 lead with 3:02 remaining. It was the Eagles’ longest drive in terms of time of possession since 2000.

The game seemed to be sealed when Derek Barnett sacked Luck on fourth-and-three deep in Philadelphia territory with 1:13 remaining.

Indianapolis had one last chance but backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s Hail Mary was knocked down in the end zone as time expired.

—Field Level Media