Eagles rally from 16-point deficit to beat Giants

Jake Elliott kicked three field goals, including a 43-yarder with 25 seconds remaining, to lift the host Philadelphia Eagles past the New York Giants 25-22 on Sunday.

Josh Adams rushed for one touchdown and quarterback Carson Wentz threw for one score as the Eagles improved to 5-6 and snapped a two-game losing streak. The Eagles also defeated the Giants for the fifth straight game.

Saquon Barkley rushed 13 times for 101 yards and a touchdown while also catching seven passes for 41 yards and a score.

The Giants, who had won two in a row, fell to 3-8.

The Giants received the opening kickoff and proceeded to drive 75 yards in nine plays with Barkley catching a 13-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning (26 of 37, 297 yards) for a 6-0 lead. New York’s two-point attempt failed.

After their next drive stalled in the Red Zone, Aldrick Rosas gave the Giants a 9-0 advantage with a 25-yard field goal with 3:15 left in the first quarter.

The Eagles went scoreless in the first for the fifth straight game.

Rosas later nailed a 51-yard field for a 12-0 lead with 9:38 left in the second.

Philadelphia finally got on the board when Elliott connected on a 42-yard field goal to get within 12-3.

Barkley responded with a stirring 51-yard touchdown run on the next drive and the Giants went back ahead 19-3.

The Eagles climbed back within 19-11 when Wentz tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz with 1:04 left in the second. Corey Clement rushed in for the two-point conversion.

The Giants compiled 346 total yards in the first half, their highest total in a half since 1991.

Elliott converted a 28-yard field goal and the Eagles cut the Giants’ lead to 19-14 midway through the third.

The Eagles’ defense held the Giants, and then Philadelphia’s offense drove downfield and took the lead for the first time when Adams scored from the 1 for a 22-19 advantage with 10:11 remaining. Adams plunged in for the two-point conversion.

Rosas tied the game at 22 with a 29-yard field goal with 5:52 left.

