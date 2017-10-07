Philadelphia Eagles - PlayerWatch

RB Wendell Smallwood of the Philadelphia Eagles was listed as questionable after he suffered a knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday. He has not practiced all week and likely will be a game-time decision.

DT Fletcher Cox of the Philadelphia Eagles was ruled out for Sunday’s home game against the Arizona Cardinals with a calf injury. Cox will be sidelined for a second straight week. “It’s Week 5 and we’ve got a lot of football left and he’s progressing nicely so we’ve just got to be careful,” coach Doug Pederson told reporters Friday.